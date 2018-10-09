'She's done a fantastic job'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump on Nikki Haley: 'She's done a fantastic job'

Donald Trump praises Nikki Haley after it was announced that she had resigned as US Ambassador to the UN and will step down at the end of the year.

  • 09 Oct 2018
Go to next video: UN rights council 'a cesspool of political bias'