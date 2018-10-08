US wedding limousine crash kills 20
New York limousine ploughed into crowd

Twenty people have been killed in a crash involving a limousine transporting people to a party in the US state of New York, police say.

All 18 people in the limousine died along with two pedestrians in the incident on Saturday afternoon in the town of Schoharie.

Eyewitnesses described seeing an SUV-style stretch limousine leave the road and plough into people at a store and cafe near a busy intersection.

