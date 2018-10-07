Brett Kavanaugh wins Supreme Court vote
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brett Kavanaugh wins Supreme Court nomination

The US Senate has voted to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court.

During the vote, protesters shouted "shame" from the public gallery.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 07 Oct 2018