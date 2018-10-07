Brett Kavanaugh wins Supreme Court vote

Media player
Brett Kavanaugh wins Supreme Court nomination
The US Senate has voted to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court.
During the vote, protesters shouted "shame" from the public gallery.
07 Oct 2018
