Melania: I don't always agree with Trump
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Melania: I don't always agree with Trump

US First Lady Melania Trump has said she doesn't "always agree" with President Trump's tweets.

Speaking on a tour of Egypt, Mrs Trump also discussed her support for Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination.

  • 07 Oct 2018
Go to next video: How Melania compares to other first ladies