America's disappearing neon signs
Capturing the neon relics of the American West

Once a familiar sight by the side of the road, neon motel and drive-in signs are becoming a thing of the past.

Photographer Steve Fitch has been taking pictures of them for three decades and now his latest book Vanishing Vernacular gives a glimpse at this vanishing part of the American West.

  • 09 Oct 2018
