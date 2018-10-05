Moment Chicago police officer hears verdict

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Laquan McDonald: Moment Jason Van Dyke hears verdict
A white police officer who killed a black teenager four years ago in Chicago has been found guilty of second-degree murder.
Jason Van Dyke shot Laquan McDonald 16 times, seconds after arriving on the scene, claiming he feared for his life as the 17-year-old was armed with a knife.
-
05 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-45767646/laquan-mcdonald-moment-jason-van-dyke-hears-verdictRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window