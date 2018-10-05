Moment Chicago police officer hears verdict
A white police officer who killed a black teenager four years ago in Chicago has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

Jason Van Dyke shot Laquan McDonald 16 times, seconds after arriving on the scene, claiming he feared for his life as the 17-year-old was armed with a knife.

