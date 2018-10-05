Media player
Trump boards plane with paper stuck to his shoe
Donald Trump was spotted with what appeared be toilet paper stuck to the sole of his shoe as he boarded an Air Force One plane.
The US President was heading to a Make America Great Again rally in Minnesota.
05 Oct 2018
