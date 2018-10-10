Hang on, what ARE the US 'mid-terms'?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US mid-terms: So, what are they again?
It's all over the news, and you can't escape the political ads, but what actually happens in a US mid-term election?
From the seats up for election to some context on how the vote typically goes - here's what you need to know.
Video by Colleen Hagerty
-
10 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window