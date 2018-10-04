Bereaved mother trains law enforcement

Media player
Patti Saylor trains law enforcement on interactions with the disabled
Ethan Saylor was 26 when an interaction with police in a cinema resulted in his death by asphyxiation.
His mother Patti has taken it upon herself to educate law enforcement on how to best interact with people with disabilities.
04 Oct 2018
