The Democrat shaking up conservative Texas
Can Beto O'Rourke end the Democratic drought in Texas?

Beto O'Rourke is challenging a high-profile Republican in a conservative state for his Senate seat – and according to the polls, he just might have a chance.

Filmed by Chuck Tayman

  • 03 Oct 2018