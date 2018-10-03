Media player
Trump rally: Kavanaugh or Ford?
President Trump has said this is a scary time in America for young men regarding the Kavanaugh and Ford case.
We asked the public at the Trump rally who do they side with Kavanaugh or Ford?
03 Oct 2018
