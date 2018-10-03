Trump rally: Kavanaugh or Ford?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump rally: Kavanaugh or Ford?

President Trump has said this is a scary time in America for young men regarding the Kavanaugh and Ford case.

We asked the public at the Trump rally who do they side with Kavanaugh or Ford?

  • 03 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Kavanaugh defends his high school drinking