Kavanaugh and #MeToo: How US teens talk about sexual assault
The Kavanaugh hearings and #MeToo movement are shaping conversations high school students are having about sex.
As part of the BBC's Ask America project we talked to teenagers involved in Change the Talk, a Los Angeles programme bringing peer-to-peer sexual violence education into high schools.
If you have story ideas or questions about the US you want us to explore please let us know. You can email askamerica@bbc.co.uk or use #BBCAskAmerica.
01 Oct 2018
