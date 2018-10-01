Media player
Las Vegas shooting: 'The bullet went through my chest'
It is a year since 58 people were killed in America’s worst ever mass shooting. It happened in Las Vegas when a man opened fire on crowds attending a country music festival.
More than 400 people were shot in the incident and survived.
One of them has only just been released from hospital. The BBC's Clive Myrie returned to Las Vegas and spoke to her.
01 Oct 2018
