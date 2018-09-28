Trump: 'Ford was a very credible witness'
Trump: 'Ford's testimony was very compelling'

US President Donald Trump says the hearing was an incredible moment in the history of the country. He calls the woman who accused his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault a "very credible witness".

"I just want it to work out well for the country. If that happens, I'm happy," he added.

