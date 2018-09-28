Republican calls for Kavanaugh vote delay
Republican Jeff Flake calls for a week delay in Kavanaugh vote

Republican Senator Jeff Flake calls for a one-week delay in the full Senate vote on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court, in order to allow an FBI investigation into the sex assault claims against him.

