Republican calls for Kavanaugh vote delay

Republican Jeff Flake calls for a week delay in Kavanaugh vote
Republican Senator Jeff Flake calls for a one-week delay in the full Senate vote on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court, in order to allow an FBI investigation into the sex assault claims against him.
28 Sep 2018
