Sexual assault survivor corners senator in lift

Republican Senator Flake cornered by sexual assault survivor
Arizona Senator Jeff Flake had just confirmed he will support Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the US Supreme Court and was on his way to vote.
Then two women, who say they are survivors of sexual assault, challenged him.
28 Sep 2018
