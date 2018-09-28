Kavanaugh and Democrats clash

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brett Kavanaugh: key moments from his evidence
The Supreme Court nominee had angry exchanges with Democrats during a hearing over sexual assault allegations.
-
28 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-45674210/brett-kavanaugh-key-moments-from-his-evidenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window