Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brett Kavanaugh: Senator calls process 'an unethical sham'
Senator Lindsey Graham has criticised how sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh have been handled.
-
27 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-45673892/brett-kavanaugh-senator-calls-process-an-unethical-shamRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window