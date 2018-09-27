Brett 'put his hand over my mouth'

Video

A woman has testified that the man nominated for a vacant post on the US Supreme Court by Donald Trump carried out a sexual assault 36 years ago that "drastically" affected her life.

Christine Blasey Ford told the Senate Judiciary Committee that Brett Kavanaugh's attack on her had left her "afraid and ashamed".

Mr Kavanaugh has denied allegations by Dr Ford, along with those of a number of other women.

He was also due to testify.

