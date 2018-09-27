Christine Blasey Ford's statement in full

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Christine Blasey Ford: Her statement in full
In a 17-minute statement, a university professor has detailed an alleged assault by the man picked by Donald Trump to join the US Supreme Court.
Christine Blasey Ford said she was afraid she might die in the assault, which she said was carried out in 1982 by Brett Kavanaugh. He denies the claims.
She gave her testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is to vote on whether to confirm Mr Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
27 Sep 2018
