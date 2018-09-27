'The indelible laughter at my expense'
Ford describes 'indelible laughter at my expense'

Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by the Supreme Court pick when they were teenagers, has said she remembers "the uproarious laughter" between the two alleged attackers.

Brett Kavanaugh, who is to also give his version of events to senators, disputes her account and has denied all allegations of sexual assault.

