Trump would consider withdrawing Kavanaugh
President Donald Trump told a news conference in New York that he would be prepared to withdraw Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh "if I thought he was guilty of something like this, yeah sure".

  • 26 Sep 2018
