Washington may have had a bad past - Trump
George Washington may have had a bad past - Trump

One of the most revered presidents in US history, George Washington, may have had a bad past, said President Trump as he discussed the accusations made against his Supreme Court nominee.

"He may have had some - I think accusations - made,” said the president. Washington owned slaves but it was unclear what he was referring to.

  • 26 Sep 2018
