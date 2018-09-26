Senator: Trump 'uninformed and uncaring'
Senator Jeff Flake has slammed Donald Trump as "uncaring and uninformed" for challenging a woman who delayed reporting a sexual assault claim against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The Republican, who is a fierce and frequent critic of the president, also criticised the "toxic political culture" in US politics.

He said both Mr Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford had become "unwitting combatants in an undeclared war".

