Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Senator Jeff Flake calls Trump 'uninformed and uncaring'
Senator Jeff Flake has slammed Donald Trump as "uncaring and uninformed" for challenging a woman who delayed reporting a sexual assault claim against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
The Republican, who is a fierce and frequent critic of the president, also criticised the "toxic political culture" in US politics.
He said both Mr Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford had become "unwitting combatants in an undeclared war".
-
26 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-45660289/senator-jeff-flake-calls-trump-uninformed-and-uncaringRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window