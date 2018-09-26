'China has been attempting to interfere'
Trump: 'China has been attempting to interfere' in mid-terms

US President Donald Trump has accused China of trying to meddle in November's mid-term elections.

Speaking at the UN in New York, he said they did not want his party to win because of his stance on the China-US trade war.

  • 26 Sep 2018
