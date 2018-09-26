Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump: 'China has been attempting to interfere' in mid-terms
US President Donald Trump has accused China of trying to meddle in November's mid-term elections.
Speaking at the UN in New York, he said they did not want his party to win because of his stance on the China-US trade war.
-
26 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-45659009/trump-china-has-been-attempting-to-interfere-in-mid-termsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window