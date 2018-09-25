Trump gets unexpected laugh at UN

Media player
President Donald Trump gets unexpected laugh at United Nations
US President Donald Trump has made the delegates at the UN general assembly laugh - seemingly without attempting to do so.
Mr Trump told the assembly he was sharing the "extraordinary progress" of his administration, two years after taking office.
25 Sep 2018
