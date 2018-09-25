'Spinal implant helped me walk again'
Kelly Thomas learned to walk again after doctors attached an electrical patch to her spinal cord.

Combined with months of intense rehabilitation therapy, the new tech has allowed Kelly to defy doctors who said she would never walk again.

Footage courtesy of University of Louisville.

