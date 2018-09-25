'I've never sexually assaulted anyone'
Brett Kavanaugh: 'I've never sexually assaulted anyone'

US President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, has denied sexual misconduct claims in an interview with Fox News.

He publicly defended himself, alongside his wife, after a second woman came forward with allegations.

