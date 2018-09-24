Bus driver fired for letting kids drive
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Indiana school bus driver fired for letting kids drive

Joandrea Dehaven McAtee of Porter County, Indiana is facing preliminary felony charges of child neglect after video emerged of her allowing three school students, aged 11, 13 and 17, time in the driver's seat.

  • 24 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Colorado robber drops gun, then trousers