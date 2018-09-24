Trump: 'I'm with Kavanaugh all the way'
US President Donald Trump has said his is backing his Supreme Court nominee '"all the way" after a second woman came forward to accuse Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

Speaking at the United Nations in New York on Monday, Mr Trump said Brett Kavanaugh is "outstanding" and said allegations against him were "totally political".

Judge Kavanaugh has denied both claims, labelling the latest "a smear".

