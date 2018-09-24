The women who 'stand with Brett'

Video

Dozens of women, including lifelong friends and work colleagues, have spoken out in support of Judge Brett Kavanaugh after an allegation of sexual assault was made against him.

President Trump's nominee for the US Supreme Court denies the claim and the White House says the allegations are politically motivated.

The women defended his character and integrity at a press conference held on 21 September - that was before a second allegation emerged. Mr Kavanaugh has dismissed that as a "smear".