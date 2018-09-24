The women who 'stand with Brett'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brett Kavanaugh: The women who support Trump's court pick
Dozens of women, including lifelong friends and work colleagues, have spoken out in support of Judge Brett Kavanaugh after an allegation of sexual assault was made against him.
President Trump's nominee for the US Supreme Court denies the claim and the White House says the allegations are politically motivated.
The women defended his character and integrity at a press conference held on 21 September - that was before a second allegation emerged. Mr Kavanaugh has dismissed that as a "smear".
-
24 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-45609330/brett-kavanaugh-the-women-who-support-trump-s-court-pickRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window