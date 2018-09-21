Pompeo bullish on N Korea denuclearisation

Media player
Pompeo bullish on North Korea denuclearisation
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells the BBC there is a hopeful sign that North Korea is serious about getting rid of its nuclear weapons.
He was speaking to the BBC's State Department Correspondent Barbara Plett Usher.
21 Sep 2018
