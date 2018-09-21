Pompeo takes issue with BBC question
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pompeo takes issue with BBC question about briefing Trump

In an interview with the BBC's State Department Correspondent Barbara Plett Usher, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo describes how President Trump receives national security briefings.

  • 21 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Pompeo bullish on N Korea denuclearisation