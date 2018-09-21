Media player
Pompeo takes issue with BBC question about briefing Trump
In an interview with the BBC's State Department Correspondent Barbara Plett Usher, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo describes how President Trump receives national security briefings.
21 Sep 2018
