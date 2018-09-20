Video

Graduate of Holton-Arms preparatory school in Maryland have written a letter in support of Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

They presented the letter to Democratic Senators Mazie Hirono and Kirsten Gillibrand on Thursday.

Judge Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

