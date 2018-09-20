Alumni of Ford's school: 'We believe her'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Alumni of Kavanaugh accuser's school: 'We believe her'
Graduate of Holton-Arms preparatory school in Maryland have written a letter in support of Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.
They presented the letter to Democratic Senators Mazie Hirono and Kirsten Gillibrand on Thursday.
Judge Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.
-
20 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-45596233/alumni-of-kavanaugh-accuser-s-school-we-believe-herRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window