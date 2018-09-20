Alumni of Ford's school: 'We believe her'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Alumni of Kavanaugh accuser's school: 'We believe her'

Graduate of Holton-Arms preparatory school in Maryland have written a letter in support of Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

They presented the letter to Democratic Senators Mazie Hirono and Kirsten Gillibrand on Thursday.

Judge Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

  • 20 Sep 2018
Go to next video: 'Men in this country need to step up'