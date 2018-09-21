Media player
Why people can take years to report sexual assaults
A sex assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, which he denies, has some asking why the accuser waited decades to come forward.
Two experts say such delays in reporting are common.
Jim Hopper is a clinical psychologist and independent consultant, teaching associate in psychology, Harvard Medical School, and nationally recognised expert on psychological trauma.
Vanessa Grigoriadis is the author of Blurred Lines: Rethinking Sex, Power and Consent on Campus.
21 Sep 2018
