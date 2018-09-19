'Men in this country need to step up'

Media player
Mazie Hirono: 'Men in this country need to shut up and step up'
Talking in relation to the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Hawaii Democrat Senator Mazie Hirono said "the men in this country" should "just shut up and step up".
"Not only do women like Dr Ford, who bravely comes forward, need to be heard, but they need to be believed," she told a press conference.
19 Sep 2018
