The war that never officially ended
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The US war that never officially ended

As the leaders of North and South Korea meet in Pyongyang, one issue on the table is the never-ending war with the US. So why was a peace treaty never signed at the end of the Korean War - and what are the chances now?

Video by Aakriti Thapar.

  • 19 Sep 2018
Go to next video: 'North Korea took everything from us'