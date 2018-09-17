'One of the finest people'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump on Kavanaugh: 'One of the finest people'

President Donald Trump says of his embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh: "He is one of the great intellects and one of the finest people that anybody has known."

  • 17 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Kavanaugh hearing descends into 'mob rule'