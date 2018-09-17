Media player
Hundreds rescued as flooding swells in Carolinas
Emergency crews have come to the aid of more than 900 people in North Carolina as floodwaters continue to rise.
Officials say the deadly storm has left at least 23 people dead.
17 Sep 2018
