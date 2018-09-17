The people who wrote letters to Obama
Video

President Barack Obama was given 10 handpicked letters each day that were written by ordinary Americans, and he answered them all. A new book on his correspondence, To Obama With Love, Joy, Hate and Despair by Jeanne Marie Laskas, is out this week. Video by Aakriti Thapar

  • 17 Sep 2018