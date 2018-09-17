Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The people who wrote letters to Obama
President Barack Obama was given 10 handpicked letters each day that were written by ordinary Americans, and he answered them all. A new book on his correspondence, To Obama With Love, Joy, Hate and Despair by Jeanne Marie Laskas, is out this week. Video by Aakriti Thapar
-
17 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window