Hurricane Florence approaches US shores

Hurricane Florence: First surges hit US shores
Thousands have evacuated ahead of the category one storm, which is about to make landfall on the south eastern coast of the US.
High winds and rainfall have already caused damage to buildings and electricity supplies in North and South Carolina.
Latest updates on the storm here.
14 Sep 2018
