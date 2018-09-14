Hurricane Florence approaches US shores
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hurricane Florence: First surges hit US shores

Thousands have evacuated ahead of the category one storm, which is about to make landfall on the south eastern coast of the US.

High winds and rainfall have already caused damage to buildings and electricity supplies in North and South Carolina.

Latest updates on the storm here.

  • 14 Sep 2018
Go to next video: How windy is a hurricane?