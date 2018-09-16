The people who wrote letters to Obama
Video

President Barack Obama received 65,000 letters each week and he set about trying to answer 10 of them each day.

A new book on this unusual correspondence, To Obama With Love, Joy, Hate and Despair by Jeanne Marie Laskas, is out this week.

Video by Aakriti Thapar

  • 16 Sep 2018
