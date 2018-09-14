On the ground as Hurricane Florence arrives

Media player
Hurricane Florence: What it’s like as the storm sets in
From flooded streets to heavy winds, here's what it looks like on the ground as Hurricane Florence begins to make its mark on the coasts of North and South Carolina.
14 Sep 2018
