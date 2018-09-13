'Hurricane hunters' enter storm Florence

Media player
Hurricane Florence: 'Hunters' enter storm
A team from the US Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, or "Hurricane Hunters", has flown into Hurricane Florence, which is threatening parts of the US east coast.
Florence has been downgraded to a category two storm as it approaches the US but officials still warn of a "disaster at the doorstep".
13 Sep 2018
