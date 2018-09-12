Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Teens rob US store after clerk collapses
Two teenagers ignored a collapsed worker who was left in a critical condition as they robbed a petrol station in Auburn in the US state of Washington.
Police released the footage in order to identify the pair.
-
12 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window