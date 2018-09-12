Media player
Was the class of 2008 the unluckiest in history?
Around 1.5m students graduated from US universities just as the 2008 financial crash upended the global economy.
The BBC's Kim Gittleson, herself an '08 graduate, explores what happened to her generation in the decade since.
12 Sep 2018
