Why do people ignore hurricane warnings?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why do people ignore hurricane warnings?

Despite all the warnings, not everyone in the path of a hurricane will evacuate. Professor Robert Meyer tells the BBC why people are hesitant to leave their homes.

Meyer is the author of The Ostrich Paradox: Why we Underprepare for Disasters

  • 12 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Hurricane Florence: 'Everybody's frightened'