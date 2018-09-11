Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump: Puerto Rico hurricane response an 'unsung success'
As the US prepares for Hurricane Florence to hit the mid-Atlantic coast, the president boasted about the federal government's 2017 disaster response.
-
11 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-45492237/trump-puerto-rico-hurricane-response-an-unsung-successRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window