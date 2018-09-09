Serena Williams' US Open court outburst
Video

Serena Williams has accused the umpire of sexism in docking her a game in the US Open final and denied cheating.

She received a code violation for coaching, a penalty point for racquet abuse and a game penalty for calling the umpire a "liar" and a "thief".

Afterwards the American said it was "sexist" to have been penalised a game.

